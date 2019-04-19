Dr. Michael Chee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Chee, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
He was very thorough with us, explained everything, and was happy to answer any questions we had! The office was clean, staff was friendly, and we waited about 5 minutes.
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033387766
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med
- Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Columbia University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
Dr. Chee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chee accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chee has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chee.
