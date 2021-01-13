Dr. Chaskes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Chaskes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Chaskes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Chaskes works at
Locations
-
1
UBMD Internal Medicine & Subspecialty, Amherst Office1020 Youngs Rd Ste 110, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 961-9900
-
2
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-4024Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3514
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaskes?
Dr Chaskes essentially saved my life by recognizing the severity of my myocardial bridge and sending me to a colleague at Mayo Clinic where I had semi-emergency open heart surgery. He always takes his time and addresses every question. Never rushed. Great doctor
About Dr. Michael Chaskes, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1215971395
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaskes accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaskes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaskes works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaskes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaskes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaskes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaskes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.