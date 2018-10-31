Dr. Michael Charney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Charney, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Charney, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
Michael Charney, MD2100 Forest Ave Ste 106, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 692-3053
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing him for years when needed.. I highly recommended.
About Dr. Michael Charney, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1700955143
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Health Services Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Charney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.