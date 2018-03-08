Dr. Charlton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Charlton, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Charlton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South, North Central Baptist Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Locations
1
Richmond Office1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 560-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Westover Hills Clinic10010 ROGERS XING, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 598-5605Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and explains the procedure to assure you understand and know what to expect.
About Dr. Michael Charlton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
