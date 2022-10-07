Overview

Dr. Michael Chaparro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Chaparro works at South Florida Neurosurgical & Spine Wellness Center in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.