Dr. Michael Chaparro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaparro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chaparro, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Chaparro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Chaparro works at
Locations
-
1
Michael J. Chaparro, M.D.12983 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 333-0415Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaparro?
i got water on brain he tells like it is
About Dr. Michael Chaparro, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134114432
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaparro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaparro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaparro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaparro works at
Dr. Chaparro has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaparro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chaparro speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaparro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaparro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaparro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaparro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.