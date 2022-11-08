Overview

Dr. Michael Chang, DO is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Practice (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western University of Health Sciences - College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Huntington Beach - Beach Blvd in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.