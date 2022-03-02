Dr. Michael Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Chang, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tempe1255 W Rio Salado Pkwy Ste 107, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 962-0071Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Medical Network
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- CRS
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Chang is the best surgeon for all things spine. He was wonderful explaining options and what each choice means long term. Excellent communication and great personality. I would trust him for any spine surgery.
About Dr. Michael Chang, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1154522910
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.