Dr. Michael Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Chan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Stanford Sch Med Stanford U Med Ctr and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 430, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 543-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
This man did his studying/training at three of the topmost institutions in this country and the world. Stanford, Harvard and Johns Hopkins. It just doesn't get any better than THAT folks! Anyone with credentials like that has got to be brilliant and Dr Chan is indeed very bright His expertise is topnotch. He is thorough, explains very well in simple language and slowly. He is an excellent listener and you do not feel rushed with him. His demeanor is charming and calming. Has all the qualities everyone wants their doctors to have, but frequently find lacking.
About Dr. Michael Chan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1487660833
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Brigham & Women Hospital
- Stanford Sch Med Stanford U Med Ctr
- UCLA
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.