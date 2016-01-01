Dr. Michael Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chan, MD
Dr. Michael Chan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Pali Momi Medical Center Medical Office Building98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 655, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 486-6200
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Michael Chan, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Chicago Hosps
- Baylor Coll Med Hosps
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.