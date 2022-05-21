Overview

Dr. Michael Champney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Champney works at Dekalb Surgical Associates PC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.