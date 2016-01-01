See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Cardiology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Michael Chaikin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Chaikin works at Michael L Chaikin MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

5/5
Locations

    Michael L. Chaikin M D A Medical Corp.
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1705, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-3870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Difficulty With Walking
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Chaikin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720157795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Harbor Genl Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Chaikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaikin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaikin works at Michael L Chaikin MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chaikin’s profile.

    Dr. Chaikin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaikin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaikin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

