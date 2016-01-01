Overview

Dr. Michael Centeno, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Centeno works at MCCI Medical Group Legacy in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.