Dr. Michael Cecil, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cecil, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Cecil works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4371
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had two consultations with Dr. Cecil. He is very knowledgeable, kind, thorough and has a genuine demeanor. I felt safe and really cared for. I left his office feeling confident and well informed about my situation. Thank you, Dr. Cecil!
About Dr. Michael Cecil, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1295737955
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cecil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecil accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cecil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cecil has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cecil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cecil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cecil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cecil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cecil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.