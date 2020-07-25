Overview

Dr. Michael Cavazos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Cavazos works at Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Floresville in Floresville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.