Dr. Michael Cavazos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavazos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cavazos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cavazos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Cavazos works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Floresville260 US HIGHWAY 181 N, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (210) 660-1064Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiology Specialists - Heart Plaza One6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 130, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (830) 206-7434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavazos?
Great visit starting with destiny and then dr cavazos
About Dr. Michael Cavazos, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1205181674
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavazos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavazos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavazos works at
Dr. Cavazos has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavazos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cavazos speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavazos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavazos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavazos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavazos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.