Overview

Dr. Michael Cavanagh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Cavanagh works at Westmed Primary Care in Westminster, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.