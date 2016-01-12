Dr. Michael Cavaliere Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaliere Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cavaliere Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cavaliere Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Cavaliere Jr works at
Locations
Michael J. Cavaliere MD PC3363 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 333-2568
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HE;S A GOOD DOCTER & HIS STAFF IS THE BEST
About Dr. Michael Cavaliere Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1194713339
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavaliere Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavaliere Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavaliere Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavaliere Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaliere Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaliere Jr.
