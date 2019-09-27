Overview

Dr. Michael Castro, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at Summit Orthopedics in Eagan, MN with other offices in Lakeville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.