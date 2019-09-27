Dr. Michael Castro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Castro, DO
Dr. Michael Castro, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
Summit Orthopedics: Lakeville17210 Kenyon Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Dr Castro and his team have stood by me as I traveled down the road to recovery. I really appreciate that.
About Dr. Michael Castro, DO
- English, Spanish
- AO/ASIF Fellowship- Bellinzona, Switzerland
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
