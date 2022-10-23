Overview

Dr. Michael Castro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo West Campus.



Dr. Castro works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.