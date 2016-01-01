Dr. Michael Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Castro, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Castro, MD is a dermatologist in Lakewood, CA. He currently practices at Lakewood Primary Care Med Grp. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Prohealth Partners A Medical Group5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 633-1301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Castro, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro has seen patients for Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castro speaks Japanese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.