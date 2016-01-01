See All Dermatologists in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Michael Castro, MD

Dermatology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Castro, MD is a dermatologist in Lakewood, CA. He currently practices at Lakewood Primary Care Med Grp. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prohealth Partners A Medical Group
    5750 Downey Ave Ste 100, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 633-1301

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Michael Castro, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Japanese
  • Male
  • 1437180320
Education & Certifications

  • LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
