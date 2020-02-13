Overview

Dr. Michael Castillo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Castillo works at MICHAEL A CASTILLO MD in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.