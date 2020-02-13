See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Michael Castillo, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Castillo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Castillo works at MICHAEL A CASTILLO MD in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stephanie Castillo
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 215, Glendale, AZ 85306 (602) 242-9891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Banner Baywood Medical Center
  The Core Institute Specialty Hospital

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Acute Postoperative Pain
Alzheimer's Disease
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
Cancer
Cancer Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Headache
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Cluster Headache
Dementia
Dystonia
Epidural Steroid Injections
Essential Tremor
Facet Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Foot Pain
Foot Wounds
Fracture
Hand Conditions
Hand Neuropathy
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Joint Drainage
Ketamine Infusions
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Male Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Motor Neuropathy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Injury
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nervous Breakdown
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Pain Management
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phantom Limb Pain
Pinched Nerve
Pinched Nerve in Back
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Seizure Disorders
Shingles
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Injections
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stroke
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Vascular Disease
Vascular Headache
Vascular Neuropathy
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Mercy Care
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 13, 2020
    He is the one person who has saved my life! He listens, understands and he gives you the help you need.
    Heidenga — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Castillo, MD

    Pain Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English
    1619991643
    Education & Certifications

    Maricopa Medical Center-Mayo Pain Center
    Phoenix Integrat Surg Res Pgrm
    Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    University Of New Mexico
    Dr. Michael Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Castillo works at MICHAEL A CASTILLO MD in Glendale, AZ.

    Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

