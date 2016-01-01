Overview

Dr. Michael Castellano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Cabrini Med Center Ny Med College



Dr. Castellano works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.