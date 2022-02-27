Overview

Dr. Michael Castellano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Castellano works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Hernia Center at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.