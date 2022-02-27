See All General Surgeons in Staten Island, NY
General Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Castellano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Castellano works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Hernia Center at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Hernia Center at Seaview Avenue
    501 Seaview Ave Ste 301, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 27, 2022
    Dr. Castellano successfully repaired three hernias that were killing me, (separate surgeries). He answers all questions and takes the time until you understand what you are facing. The entire experience with Dr. was a nice smooth operation.
    — Feb 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Castellano, MD
    About Dr. Michael Castellano, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1417921081
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital North
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
