Overview

Dr. Michael Cassidy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Cassidy works at Fairfax Orthopedics in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.