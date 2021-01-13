Dr. Michael Cassetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cassetta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cassetta, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Trumbull, CT.
Dr. Cassetta works at
Locations
Fairfield County Medical Group15 Corporate Dr Ste 2-1, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 459-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cassetta?
Great Doctor! Listen to you and very though with your exam
About Dr. Michael Cassetta, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassetta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassetta works at
Dr. Cassetta has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassetta.
