Dr. Michael Cassell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cassell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Cassell works at
Locations
-
1
Leawood Eye Center11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 261-2020Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am -
-
2
Saint Luke's Heart Failure Transplant Clinic4321 Washington St Ste Medical, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 261-2020
-
3
University Health Pharmacy2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-3900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Northland Eye Center5811 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Independence Eye Center4741 S Arrowhead Dr Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (913) 261-2020
-
6
Prairie Village Eye Center3800 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 261-2020
-
7
St. Joseph Eye Center1329 Village Dr, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (913) 261-2020
-
8
St. Joseph Eye Center3913 Sherman Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (913) 261-2020
-
9
Warrensburg Eye Center601 E Russell Ave Ste B, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (913) 261-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
They are friendly and always provide professional services in a caring manner. I have been very happy here and am seeing much improvement in my condition.
About Dr. Michael Cassell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932107000
Education & Certifications
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Central University Of Iowa
- Ophthalmology
