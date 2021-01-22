Overview

Dr. Michael Cash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.



Dr. Cash works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.