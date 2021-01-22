Dr. Michael Cash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4135
Ochsner Health Center - Metairie2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 842-4135
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
very personable. Took the time to verify everything. Very thorough.
About Dr. Michael Cash, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255511887
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine - Nashville, TN
- Tulane University Hospitals
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
