Dr. Michael Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Casey, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Casey, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1194991026
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center - Pacific Campus|Stanford Univ Med Ctr
- CA Pacific Med Ctr
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
