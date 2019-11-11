Dr. Michael Casal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Casal, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Casal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Womens Health Services1080 Neal St Ste 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (775) 538-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend this practice to others. The staff is friendly, helpful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Michael Casal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1568551638
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- California State University At Los Angeles (Csula)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casal has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casal speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Casal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.