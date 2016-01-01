Overview

Dr. Michael Casagrande, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Casagrande works at Texas Lone Star Family Medicine in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.