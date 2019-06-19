Overview

Dr. Michael Caruso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Caruso works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.