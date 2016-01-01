Dr. Carunchio Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Carunchio Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Carunchio Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Christiana Care Neurology Specialists200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1420, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-3017
Neurology Associates PA774 Christiana Rd Ste 201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-3017
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Carunchio Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carunchio Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carunchio Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carunchio Jr works at
Dr. Carunchio Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carunchio Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carunchio Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carunchio Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carunchio Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carunchio Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.