Overview

Dr. Michael Carron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.



Dr. Carron works at Wayne Health in Southfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.