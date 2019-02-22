Overview

Dr. Michael Carroll, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Carroll works at Sutter Oncology & Hematology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.