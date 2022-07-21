Dr. Carmichael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Adventhealth Ocala1500 SW 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (678) 690-7423
Mcleod Cardiothoracic Associates101 S Ravenel St Ste 270, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carmichael repaired my mitral valve in 2005 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Ocala Florida. After the surgery I had no pain and everything has been great since. I love that he is a professing Christian, and most of his staff were.
About Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194755751
Education & Certifications
- Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- University Of Texas-Md Anderson Cancer Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
