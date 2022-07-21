Overview

Dr. Michael Carmichael, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Carmichael works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery At Ocala in Ocala, FL with other offices in Florence, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.