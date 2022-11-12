Overview

Dr. Michael Carlson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Salem, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at Revere Health Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center in Salem, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.