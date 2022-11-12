Dr. Michael Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Carlson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Salem, UT. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
-
1
Revere Health Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center555 W SR 164 # North, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (435) 264-5684
-
2
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 121, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5685
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Utah
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Select Med
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
It has been very rewarding to have Dr Carlson fix my shoulder pain and cure my bicep tear
About Dr. Michael Carlson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407076193
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.