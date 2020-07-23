Dr. Michael Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Carlson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Carlson works at
Locations
The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 500330 23rd Ave N Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
yes. I have many times. I think he is the best doctor ever. He listens and I think that is important in a doctor. He is very intelligent. I feel like anything that goes wrong he can either fix it or get me to someone who can. I think he takes very well care of me and my husband.
About Dr. Michael Carlson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1386639219
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of California
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods.