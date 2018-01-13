Dr. Carlos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Carlos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Carlos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Carlos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medpeds LLC7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 130, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 604-0110
-
2
Padder Health Services10792 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 560-4747
-
3
Robinwood Heart Center11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 223, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 203-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlos?
I recently switched Cardiologists and Dr. Carlos spent over a half hour with my husband and I discussing concerns and weighing options. I feel like he really cares for his patients and takes their concerns to heart when treating them.
About Dr. Michael Carlos, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760473110
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlos works at
Dr. Carlos has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.