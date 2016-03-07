Overview

Dr. Michael Carciente, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Carciente works at 14 Street Medical PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.