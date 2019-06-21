Overview

Dr. Michael Caravelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO



Dr. Caravelli works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.