Dr. Michael Cao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Cao works at Golden Heart Medical in Rosemead, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.