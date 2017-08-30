Overview

Dr. Michael Canty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Canty works at Tri-State Digestive Dis Assocs in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.