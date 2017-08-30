Dr. Michael Canty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Canty, MD
Dr. Michael Canty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Arthur A Gaing M.d.617 23rd St Ste 11, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-3188
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the best of the best. He sees your body and your soul. He has saved my husbands life countless times. His office personal are super. Now comes Ms.Stumbo an angel on earth who is has the wonder insight of The best of the best he and ms.stumbo see your illness and your humanity on equal levels. They both are both a blessing to Asland.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003912783
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Canty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canty has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Canty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canty.
