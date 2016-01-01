Dr. Michael Cantrell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cantrell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Cantrell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Grady Health Systems80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-5800
- 2 2202 Salem Rd SE # B, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (404) 855-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Cantrell, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1972627875
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Cantrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantrell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrell.
