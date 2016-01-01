Overview

Dr. Michael Cantrell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cantrell works at EMORY HEALTHCARE, INC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.