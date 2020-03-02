Overview

Dr. Michael Canos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Durham, NC. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital Inc



Dr. Canos works at Duke Endocrinology in Durham, NC with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.