Overview

Dr. Michael Cannone, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Cannone works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.