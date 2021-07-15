Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cannon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Cannon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Necco415 Glensprings Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 771-9600
-
2
South Point Family Medical Center55 Township Road 508 E, South Point, OH 45680 Directions (740) 377-2712
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
Great psychiatrist!
About Dr. Michael Cannon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1205047594
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.