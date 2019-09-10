Overview

Dr. Michael Cannella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Cannella works at Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.