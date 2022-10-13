See All Ophthalmologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Michael Campion, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (182)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Campion, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL.

Dr. Campion works at Southwestern Eye Center - Mesa Stapley in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Lake Havasu City, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa Stapley
    1055 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 385-2362
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lake Havasu
    40 Capri Blvd Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 223-6803
  3. 3
    Scottsdale Bell Road
    4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8923
  4. 4
    Scottsdale Miller Rd.
    3301 N Miller Rd Ste 138, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8886

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Keratomileusis Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 182 ratings
    Patient Ratings (182)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 13, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Campion for several years starting with cataract surgery then glaucoma. He is very thorough, has a good sense of humor and treats both patients and staff with respect.
    James N. — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Campion, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265404503
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT VINCENT HOSPITAL
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Campion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campion has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    182 patients have reviewed Dr. Campion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

