Dr. Michael Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Campbell, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
1
Kidney and Hypertension Consultants of Houston PA6550 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-1032
2
Omni Dialysis Center9350 Kirby Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 665-4747
3
Reliant Dialysis1335 La Concha Ln, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 794-0600
4
Dialyspa Medical Center2453 S Braeswood Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 218-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is so intelligent and knows so much! You can actually see the wheels turning when he is thinking. I first encountered Dr Campbell in 2017, when I had my first stroke in the hospital. I saw him after for a little while, but could no longer because I lost my insurance. Fast forward I now have my insurance since 2021 and have been seeing him again. You best believe whatever he tells me I'm gonna do! One of the kindest, sweetest doctor ever! If you have kidney problems he is the doctor to see!
About Dr. Michael Campbell, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255440418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Nephrology
