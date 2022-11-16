Dr. Michael Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Campbell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ.
Locations
Keith C. Stube MD PC3712 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 648-5329
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Gateway Health Plan
- Independent Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and pays attention to small details. Best eye doctor to have !
About Dr. Michael Campbell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073717328
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
