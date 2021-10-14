Dr. Michael Camilleri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camilleri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Camilleri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Camilleri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-0274Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Camilleri diagnosed a lifetime disease and changed my life. He is brilliant, kind and has a great sense of humor. One of the finest doctors I have ever been blessed to know.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1700862109
- UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Camilleri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camilleri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camilleri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camilleri has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camilleri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Camilleri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camilleri.
